Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.538.7625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://rocowinery.com/event/rse-marsh-estate-vineyard-focus-flight/?instance_id=45
All Dates:Mar 18, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

RSE - Marsh Esate Vineyard Focus Flight

ROCO Saturday Extras
New to our calendar this year, we invite you to join us for numerous fun and informative flights ranging from verticals and horizontals to vintage-specific selections from the library. They are offered periodically in addition to our Standard and Premiere tasting room flights.

Marsh Estate Vineyard Focus Flight

We’ll compare 2013 and 2014 Marsh Estate Vineyard Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs to see the role vintage plays in determining a wine’s character, as well as AVA characteristics such as soil type.

Fee: $Complimentary for all ROCO Club Members | $10 for non-club members. (Does not include regular tasting flight fee.)

