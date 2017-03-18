RSE - Marsh Esate Vineyard Focus Flight

ROCO Saturday Extras

New to our calendar this year, we invite you to join us for numerous fun and informative flights ranging from verticals and horizontals to vintage-specific selections from the library. They are offered periodically in addition to our Standard and Premiere tasting room flights.



Marsh Estate Vineyard Focus Flight



We’ll compare 2013 and 2014 Marsh Estate Vineyard Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs to see the role vintage plays in determining a wine’s character, as well as AVA characteristics such as soil type.

Fee: $Complimentary for all ROCO Club Members | $10 for non-club members. (Does not include regular tasting flight fee.)