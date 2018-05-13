Roses & Rosé: A Mother's Day Event

Join us for an afternoon of creek side tasting at our century old estate this Mother's Day from 1-3 PM. Become immersed in the serene surroundings and beautiful flowers provided by The Pines Estate as you enjoy an assortment of delicious and perfectly paired hor d'oeurves with a flight of our lovely wines. You will be greeted with a glass of our method champaignoise Brut Rosé followed by a tasting flight of our Chardonnay, Rosé of Zin as well as our Pinot Noir and Old Vine Zinfandel. This experience promises to be the perfect way to shower the incredible woman in your life with an event that's all about her!



Tickets are $25



On sale now at www.eventbrite.com!

Fee: $25