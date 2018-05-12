Rosé Release Weekend

Join Fairsing Vineyard and celebrate the release of the 2017 Rosé of Pinot noir. This delightful combination of Pommard and Dijon 777 is balanced and refreshing. This wine is the quintessential summer sipper and a versatile food companion.



Enjoy Fairsing Vineyard estate-grown wines, sweeping views of the valley and inspired hospitality throughout the weekend.





Fee: $20 Tasting Fee