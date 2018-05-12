 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-560-8266
Email:Events@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://www.fairsingvineyard.com
All Dates:May 12, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 13, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Rosé Release Weekend

Join Fairsing Vineyard and celebrate the release of the 2017 Rosé of Pinot noir. This delightful combination of Pommard and Dijon 777 is balanced and refreshing. This wine is the quintessential summer sipper and a versatile food companion.

Enjoy Fairsing Vineyard estate-grown wines, sweeping views of the valley and inspired hospitality throughout the weekend.

 

Fee: $20 Tasting Fee

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 20881 20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
