Rosé Release & Vertical Tasting Party

You are invited to join us to celebrate the release of the 2016 Rosé of Pinot Noir!

We barrel ferment our Rosé of Pinot Noir in neutral French oak because it gives the Rosé a bit more body, and more complexity. The oak also allows the Rosé to develop more as it ages. In order to best experience the difference we will be sampling a vertical our our Rosés. We will have a few cases of the 2014 & 2015 vintages to sample and purchase as well as the new 2016.

Saturday, June 17, 2017



