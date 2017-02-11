 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Divio
Map:16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.334.0903
Email:info@domainedivio.com
Website:http://domainedivio.com/events
All Dates:Feb 11, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Rosé Release and Valentine's

Celebrate the release of our new Domaine Divio Rosé with that special someone in your life.

With delectable chocolates and a brand new wine, this is the perfect treat.

 

Fee: $25

Domaine Divio
Domaine Divio 16435 16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
