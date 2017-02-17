Rosé City - Portland Pop-Up Wine Lounge!

Visitors will enjoy Domaine Serene’s recently released “r” Rosé IX, in addition to their flagship 2013 Evenstad Reserve Pinot Noir, which just last week was awarded a Double Gold in the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. In addition to award-winning wines, there will be small bites for attending guests to nibble on.



Wine will be available in the form of a complimentary tasting, for purchase by the glass and for retail purchase in the lounge or for take-away.



This one-of-a-kind event is open to the public, and we are urging interested guests to arrive early to secure their spot. We hope to see you there!