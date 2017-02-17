 Calendar Home
Location:Sentinel Hotel in Portland
Map:614 Southwest 11th Avenue, Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503.864.4600
Email:hospitality@domaineserene.com
Website:http://www.domaineserene.com
All Dates:Feb 17, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Feb 18, 2017 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Rosé City - Portland Pop-Up Wine Lounge!

Visitors will enjoy Domaine Serene’s recently released “r” Rosé IX, in addition to their flagship 2013 Evenstad Reserve Pinot Noir, which just last week was awarded a Double Gold in the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. In addition to award-winning wines, there will be small bites for attending guests to nibble on.

Wine will be available in the form of a complimentary tasting, for purchase by the glass and for retail purchase in the lounge or for take-away.

This one-of-a-kind event is open to the public, and we are urging interested guests to arrive early to secure their spot. We hope to see you there!

Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

