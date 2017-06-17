Rosé & Yoga

Join us for yoga with Martha. This 1 hour yoga class is free and is open to all levels. Please bring your own yoga mat with you. You are then invited to taste wines and socialize afterwards. You are more than welcome to bring a picnic with you. Our Rosé Release Party begins immediately after yoga!

Martha is a yoga instructor at Stumptown Wellness in Portland.

Wine tasting fee is $15. We also sell wine by the bottle and glass.



