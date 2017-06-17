 Calendar Home
Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/rose-yoga/
All Dates:Jun 17, 2017 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Rosé & Yoga

Join us for yoga with Martha. This 1 hour yoga class is free and is open to all levels. Please bring your own yoga mat with you. You are then invited to taste wines and socialize afterwards. You are more than welcome to bring a picnic with you. Our Rosé Release Party begins immediately after yoga!

Martha is a yoga instructor at Stumptown Wellness in Portland.

Wine tasting fee is $15. We also sell wine by the bottle and glass.

Winter's Hill Estate
Winter's Hill Estate 97114 6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
