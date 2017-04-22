|Location:
|Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
|Map:
|455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|503-412-9765
|Email:
|julia@elizabethchamberscellar.com
|Website:
|http://www.ElizabethChambersCellar.com
|All Dates:
Rosé All Day
Grab your friends who drink pink and help us bring in the spring.
Your $15 tasting fee includes:
- Live music from Malea & The Tourists, 2pm-4pm
- Gourmet grilled cheese bites from The Barberry (while they last)
- Chocolate covered strawberries (while they last)
- Garden patio seating if we see any sliver of sunshine!
Questions? Call the winery: 503-412-9765
Fee: $15 tasting fee (waived for members or with purchase of any two bottles)
Rosé All Day
Grab your friends who drink pink and help us bring in the spring. Your $15 tasting fee includes: Live music from Malea & The Tourists, 2pm-4pm Gourmet grilled cheese bites from The Barberry (while they last) Chocolate covered strawberries (while they last) Garden patio seating if we see any sliver of sunshine!Questions? Call the winery: 503-412-9765 Fee: $15 tasting fee (waived for ...
Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Elizabeth Chambers Cellar 97128 455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128