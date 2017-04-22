 Calendar Home
Location:Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Map:455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-412-9765
Email:julia@elizabethchamberscellar.com
Website:http://www.ElizabethChambersCellar.com
All Dates:Apr 22, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Rosé All Day

Grab your friends who drink pink and help us bring in the spring.
 
Your $15 tasting fee includes:

  • Live music from Malea & The Tourists, 2pm-4pm
  • Gourmet grilled cheese bites from The Barberry (while they last)
  • Chocolate covered strawberries (while they last)
  • Garden patio seating if we see any sliver of sunshine!

    Questions? Call the winery: 503-412-9765

Fee: $15 tasting fee (waived for members or with purchase of any two bottles)

