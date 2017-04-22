Rosé All Day

Grab your friends who drink pink and help us bring in the spring.



Your $15 tasting fee includes:

Live music from Malea & The Tourists, 2pm-4pm

Gourmet grilled cheese bites from The Barberry (while they last)

Chocolate covered strawberries (while they last)

Garden patio seating if we see any sliver of sunshine!



Questions? Call the winery: 503-412-9765

Fee: $15 tasting fee (waived for members or with purchase of any two bottles)