 Calendar Home
Location:Raptor Ridge Winery
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro Hwy, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/rose-2-ways-brunch-with-chef-paul-bachand-of-recipe/
All Dates:Apr 8, 2018 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Rosé 2 Ways Brunch with Chef Paul Bachand

We are so excited for our brunch with Exec. Chef Paul Bachand of Recipe! Get your tickets at http://www.raptorridgewinery.com/product/Ros–2-Ways-Brunch-with-Paul-Bachand

 

We are so excited for our brunch with Exec. Chef Paul Bachand of Recipe! Get your tickets at http://www.raptorridgewinery.com/product/Ros–2-Ways-Brunch-with-Paul-Bachand  
Raptor Ridge Winery
Raptor Ridge Winery 18700 18700 SW Hillsboro Hwy, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS