 Calendar Home
Location:Anam Cara Cellars
Map:306 North Main, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035379150
Email:info@anamcaracellars.com
Website:http://www.anamcaracellars.com
All Dates:Aug 11, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Open until 7:00 p.m. today

Rodger Marks: "Homeless" Guest Winemaker

Each second Saturday, we host a winemaker without a tasting room of their own. Today we welcome Portland-based Rodger Marks, with an exciting line up of his RAM Cellars 2017 Gruner Veltliner - just 80 cases - (the first time anyone has poured a Gruner here), as well as his charming 2017 Rose of Cabernet Franc - 25 cases - and the great 2015 Malbec - perhaps 40 cases.

We'll have a special wine flight with wines from both wineries, and the nominal fee is waived with any two-bottle purchase.

Rodger's interest in wine turned into a love of wine which turned into an intense curiosity about everything that goes into the production of premium wines. After the ‘aha’ moment at a barrel tasting at Washington State’s Kiona winery many years ago, he took up studies through Washington State University’s extension campus in Prosser, WA on both viticulture and enology, the science of wine winemaking.

Meet Rodger, taste these wines with the man who made them, and acquire a bottle or three for your cellar.

 

Fee: $15 includes wines from both wineries

Tiny production wines from an urban winemaker!

