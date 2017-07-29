|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503.538.7625
|Email:
|kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://rocowinery.com/event/roco-saturday-extras-the-stalker-vertical/?instance_id=68
|All Dates:
ROCO Saturday Extras - The Stalker Vertical
The Stalker is a unique wine where Rollin ferments the grapes with the destemmed, dried stalks to retain richness and promote bold, spicy flavors and aromas. Made with this same approach each vintage, we’ll see how the different growing seasons influenced the wines.
$15 / Complimentary for Club Members
The Stalker Pinot Noir Vertical Tasting.