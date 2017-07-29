 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.538.7625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://rocowinery.com/event/roco-saturday-extras-the-stalker-vertical/?instance_id=68
All Dates:Jul 29, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

ROCO Saturday Extras - The Stalker Vertical

The Stalker is a unique wine where Rollin ferments the grapes with the destemmed, dried stalks to retain richness and promote bold, spicy flavors and aromas. Made with this same approach each vintage, we’ll see how the different growing seasons influenced the wines.

$15 / Complimentary for Club Members

The Stalker Pinot Noir Vertical Tasting.

ROCO Winery
ROCO Winery 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS