ROCO Saturday Extras - Knudsen Vineyard Focus

One of the oldest plantings in the Willamette Valley, Knudsen Vineyards was planted by Cal Knudsen in 1971 These vineyards sit atop the world famous Dundee Hills AVA at 800ft of elevation and are entirely red clay Jory soils. ROCO is one of a few wineries able to source this amazing fruit due to Rollin’s long-standing relationship with the Knudsen family, dating back to his days with Argyle winery.



Featured Wines



2014 Knudsen Vineyards Chardonnay



2012 Knudsen Vineyards Pinot Noir



2014 Knudsen Vineyards Pinot Noir



$10 / Complimentary for Club Members