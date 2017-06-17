ROCO Saturday Extras - Know Your AVA

Test your senses and AVA knowledge in this fun and informative blind tasting. We’ll “brown bag” a bottle of Wits’ End Vineyard (Chehalem Mountains), Knudsen Vineyard (Dundee Hills) and Marsh Estate Vineyard (Yamhill-Carlton) Pinot Noirs. Correctly identify all three wines/AVA’s and receive $5 off your wine purchase.



$15 / Complimentary for Club Members