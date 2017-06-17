 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.538.7625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://rocowinery.com/event/roco-saturday-extras-know-your-ava/
All Dates:Jun 17, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

ROCO Saturday Extras - Know Your AVA

Test your senses and AVA knowledge in this fun and informative blind tasting. We’ll “brown bag” a bottle of Wits’ End Vineyard (Chehalem Mountains), Knudsen Vineyard (Dundee Hills) and Marsh Estate Vineyard (Yamhill-Carlton) Pinot Noirs. Correctly identify all three wines/AVA’s and receive $5 off your wine purchase.

$15 / Complimentary for Club Members

 

