All Dates:Aug 12, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

ROCO Saturday Extras - 2011 Vintage Focus

“In 2011 we learned that late season ripening of a small crop can lead to great results AND that vineyard sites matter more than the amount of sugar in the grapes. The 2011 ROCO wines are beautiful, perfumed and have surprising depth, complexity and finish to them.” – Rollin Soles

Featured Pinot Noirs

2011 Clawson Creek

2011 Marsh Estate

2011 The Stalker

2011 Private Stash

$20 / Complimentary for Club Members

 

2011 Vintage Focus

