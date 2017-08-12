|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503.538.7625
|Email:
|kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://rocowinery.com/event/roco-saturday-extras-2011-vintage-focus/?instance_id=69
|All Dates:
ROCO Saturday Extras - 2011 Vintage Focus
“In 2011 we learned that late season ripening of a small crop can lead to great results AND that vineyard sites matter more than the amount of sugar in the grapes. The 2011 ROCO wines are beautiful, perfumed and have surprising depth, complexity and finish to them.” – Rollin Soles
Featured Pinot Noirs
2011 Clawson Creek
2011 Marsh Estate
2011 The Stalker
2011 Private Stash
$20 / Complimentary for Club Members
