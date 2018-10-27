ROCO Saturday EXTRA (RSE): 2011 Vintage Focus

Stop by the ROCO Tasting Room on Saturday, October 27th and you’ll be rewarded with a special flight of wines from the challenging, yet exceptional 2011 vintage. We host ROCO Saturday Extra (RSE) events just four times per year, so don’t miss out!

Featured Wines:

2011 Clawson Creek Pinot Noir

2011 Marsh Estate Pinot Noir

2011 The Stalker Pinot Noir

2011 Private Stash Pinot Noir

“In 2011 we learned that late season ripening of a small crop can lead to great results AND that vineyard sites matter more than the amount of sugar in the grapes. The 2011 ROCO wines are beautiful, perfumed and have surprising depth, complexity and finish to them.” – Rollin Soles