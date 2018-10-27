 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Tasting Room
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:info@rocowinery.com
Website:http://www.rocowinery.com
All Dates:Oct 27, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

ROCO Saturday EXTRA (RSE): 2011 Vintage Focus

Stop by the ROCO Tasting Room on Saturday, October 27th and you'll be rewarded with a special flight of wines from the challenging, yet exceptional 2011 vintage.  We host ROCO Saturday Extra (RSE) events just four times per year, so don't miss out!  

Featured Wines:

2011 Clawson Creek Pinot Noir

2011 Marsh Estate Pinot Noir

2011 The Stalker Pinot Noir

2011 Private Stash Pinot Noir

“In 2011 we learned that late season ripening of a small crop can lead to great results AND that vineyard sites matter more than the amount of sugar in the grapes. The 2011 ROCO wines are beautiful, perfumed and have surprising depth, complexity and finish to them.” – Rollin Soles

 

Fee: $20/Complimentary for Club Members

Experience a very special flight of ROCO 2011 Vintage Pinot Noirs - one day only!

