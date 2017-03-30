 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.538.7625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://rocowinery.com/event/winter-wine-dinner-taqueria-nueve/?instance_id=42
All Dates:Mar 30, 2017 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm

ROCO's Winter Wine Dinner with Taqueria Nueve

Our popular dinner series returns this season with several dynamic chefs from some of our favorite regional restaurants. Limited to 14 guests, this dinner features five courses paired with five or more beautiful ROCO wines.
A four vintage vertical of our bold, spice-driven The Stalker Pinot Noir (plus a round of Ancient Waters) calls out for the bold, intense flavors of Chef Billy Schumaker’s authentic creations. Billy’s restaurant, Taqueria Nueve, is not your typical Mexican place—think wild boar tacos, octopus coctel, and Caesar con ceviche. Billy has a vast background that includes Paley’s Place and his own restaurant, DF. It’s sure to be a night of culinary adventure and exploration!

Fee: $130 | Club $110.50

ROCO Winery and Taqueria Nueve collaborate to put together an amazing dinner.

ROCO Winery
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

