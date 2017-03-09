|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503.538.7625
|Email:
|kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://rocowinery.com/event/winter-wine-dinner-roe/?instance_id=41
|All Dates:
ROCO's Winter Wine Dinner with Roe
Roe is a modern American Seafood restaurant that offers an ever-evolving and innovative tasting menu created by celebrated seafood masters, Executive Chef Trent Pierce and Chef de Cuisine Patrick Schultz. Expect to be wowed by pristine flavors and stunning plate presentations.
Limited to 14 guests, these dinners feature five courses paired with five or more beautiful ROCO wines.
Fee: $130 | Club $110.50
Our popular dinner series returns this season with several dynamic chefs.