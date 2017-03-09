ROCO's Winter Wine Dinner with Roe

Roe is a modern American Seafood restaurant that offers an ever-evolving and innovative tasting menu created by celebrated seafood masters, Executive Chef Trent Pierce and Chef de Cuisine Patrick Schultz. Expect to be wowed by pristine flavors and stunning plate presentations.



Limited to 14 guests, these dinners feature five courses paired with five or more beautiful ROCO wines.

Fee: $130 | Club $110.50