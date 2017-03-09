 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.538.7625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://rocowinery.com/event/winter-wine-dinner-roe/?instance_id=41
All Dates:Mar 9, 2017 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm End time open ended.

ROCO's Winter Wine Dinner with Roe

Roe is a modern American Seafood restaurant that offers an ever-evolving and innovative tasting menu created by celebrated seafood masters, Executive Chef Trent Pierce and Chef de Cuisine Patrick Schultz. Expect to be wowed by pristine flavors and stunning plate presentations.

Limited to 14 guests, these dinners feature five courses paired with five or more beautiful ROCO wines.

Fee: $130 | Club $110.50

Our popular dinner series returns this season with several dynamic chefs.

Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

