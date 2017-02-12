 Calendar Home
ROCO’s Classic Pairings

Sip and savor ROCO’s beautiful Sparkling and Pinot Noir wines with artisan cheese pairings designed by winemaker, Rollin Soles.

 

Featured Wines:

 

2013 RMS Sparkling Wine

91 Cellar Selection Wine Enthusiast

 

2014 Marsh Estate Pinot Noir

94 James Suckling

 

2014 Wits’ End Pinot Noir

91 Wine Enthusiast

 

2014 Private Stash Pinot Noir

95 James Suckling

 

Price $25 | Club $15

 

Reservations preferred.

RSVP to Kelly@rocowinery.com

