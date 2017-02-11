ROCO’s Classic Pairings

Sip and savor ROCO’s beautiful Sparkling and Pinot Noir wines with artisan cheese pairings designed by winemaker, Rollin Soles.

Featured Wines:

2013 RMS Sparkling Wine



91 Cellar Selection Wine Enthusiast

2014 Marsh Estate Pinot Noir



94 James Suckling

2014 Wits’ End Pinot Noir



91 Wine Enthusiast

2014 Private Stash Pinot Noir



95 James Suckling

Price $25 | Club $15

Reservations preferred.



RSVP to Kelly@rocowinery.com