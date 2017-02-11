|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Rd, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/rocos-classic-pairings/
|All Dates:
ROCO’s Classic Pairings
Sip and savor ROCO’s beautiful Sparkling and Pinot Noir wines with artisan cheese pairings designed by winemaker, Rollin Soles.
Featured Wines:
2013 RMS Sparkling Wine
91 Cellar Selection Wine Enthusiast
2014 Marsh Estate Pinot Noir
94 James Suckling
2014 Wits’ End Pinot Noir
91 Wine Enthusiast
2014 Private Stash Pinot Noir
95 James Suckling
Price $25 | Club $15
Reservations preferred.
RSVP to Kelly@rocowinery.com