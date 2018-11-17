 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Tasting Room
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:info@rocowinery.com
Website:http://www.rocowinery.com
All Dates:Nov 17, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

ROCO Old-Fashioned Pre-Thanksgiving Celebration

Discover your full palate with ROCO Winemaker Rollin Soles and Owner/Proprietress Corby Stonebraker-Soles as you taste our new 2016 Chardonnay, the 2015 RMS sparkling wine, and our 2016 Pinot noirs.  Then, sample our 2017 futures paired with catering by The Barberry of McMinnville.  Rollin and Corby will pour for guests at this intimate, old-fashioned Thanksgiving celebration that also includes an exciting flight of stunning 2015 and 2016 wines.

 

Fee: $25/Complimentary for Club Members

Get an early start on your holiday with Winemaker Rollin Soles, barrel tasting, and bubbles!

ROCO Tasting Room
13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
