ROCO Holiday Bites and Bubbles

Enjoy our newly released 2015 RMS Sparkling wine with a variety of pairings including one our favorites, Truffle popcorn!



We will offer two flight options featuring the 2015 RMS Sparkling wine. Join our Diamond Sparkling Wine Club, or any of our other wine clubs and tastings are complimentary for four people and you’ll receive 15% off your purchase.



Happy Holidays from ROCO