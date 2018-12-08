 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Rd, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/roco-holiday-bites-and-bubbles/
All Dates:Dec 8, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

ROCO Holiday Bites and Bubbles

Enjoy our newly released 2015 RMS Sparkling wine with a variety of pairings including one our favorites, Truffle popcorn!

We will offer two flight options featuring the 2015 RMS Sparkling wine. Join our Diamond Sparkling Wine Club, or any of our other wine clubs and tastings are complimentary for four people and you’ll receive 15% off your purchase.

Happy Holidays from ROCO

Enjoy our newly released 2015 RMS Sparkling wine with a variety of pairings including one our favorites, Truffle popcorn!We will offer two flight options featuring the 2015 RMS Sparkling wine. Join our Diamond Sparkling Wine Club, or any of our other wine clubs and tastings are complimentary for four people and you’ll receive 15% off your purchase.Happy Holidays from ROCO
ROCO
ROCO 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Rd, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
December (2018)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable