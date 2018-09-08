 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Tasting Room
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://www.rocowinery.com
All Dates:Sep 8, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

ROCO Harvest Tapas Party with Toro Bravo

Let’s have some fun before the harvest frenzy kicks in! Rollin and Corby Soles invite you to an afternoon of tasty Tapas, Spanish guitar, and newly released ROCO wines. We’ll feature 2015 RMS Sparkling wine, a 2014-2016 vertical of our Stalker Pinot Noir and the 2014 Wits’ End Pinot Noir.

General public $40
Club members: $20
Waived with six bottle purchase

 

Fee: $40

ROCO Tasting Room 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
