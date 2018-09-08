ROCO Harvest Tapas Party with Toro Bravo

Let’s have some fun before the harvest frenzy kicks in! Rollin and Corby Soles invite you to an afternoon of tasty Tapas, Spanish guitar, and newly released ROCO wines. We’ll feature 2015 RMS Sparkling wine, a 2014-2016 vertical of our Stalker Pinot Noir and the 2014 Wits’ End Pinot Noir.



General public $40

Club members: $20

Waived with six bottle purchase

Fee: $40