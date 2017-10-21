Roast and Toast

As we settle into the gorgeous PNW fall, we invite you to join us in the heart of Willamette Valley Wine Country for a succulent Pork Box Roast prepared by none other than the master of meat himself – Ricardo Antunez of Pura Vida in McMinnville.

Surrounded by the changing colors and the rich aromas of roasting pork, we’ll toast to the season with Pinot noirs from the Soléna cellar chosen specifically for the evening.

Perfectly paired with all-natural, artisan pork from local favorite, Carlton Farms, this is a feast you do not want to miss. Spots are filling fast, so don’t delay. Our Lobster Boil event sold out in less than two weeks!

Tickets: http://www.solenaestate.com/roast-and-toast-2017.