|Location:
|Carlton Cellars
|Map:
|130 W. Monroe St., Carlton, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|503-852-7888
|Email:
|grapevine@carltoncellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/roads-end-barrel-tasting.html
|All Dates:
Roads End Barrel Tasting
In appreciation of your continued support of Carlton Cellars, you and a guest are invited to our Exclusive Barrel Tasting Event.* Be the first to taste our 2017 vintage from barrel and a flight of our 2011-2016 Roads End Pinot Noir vintages from the bottle. Charcuterie from The Horse Radish will be provided for your enjoyment. *Additional guests will be charged $20 at the door.
Please RSVP at our event page on Eventbrite.com
Fee: $20
