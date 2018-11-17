 Calendar Home
Location:Carlton Cellars
Map:130 W. Monroe St., Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 503-852-7888
Email:grapevine@carltoncellars.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/roads-end-barrel-tasting.html
All Dates:Nov 17, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Roads End Barrel Tasting

In appreciation of your continued support of Carlton Cellars, you and a guest are invited to our Exclusive Barrel Tasting Event.* Be the first to taste our 2017 vintage from barrel and a flight of our 2011-2016 Roads End Pinot Noir vintages from the bottle. Charcuterie from The Horse Radish will be provided for your enjoyment. *Additional guests will be charged $20 at the door.

Please RSVP at our event page on Eventbrite.com

 

Fee: $20

In appreciation of your continued support of Carlton Cellars

Carlton Cellars
Carlton Cellars 97111 130 W. Monroe St., Carlton, Oregon 97111
November (2018)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable