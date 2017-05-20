 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.538.7625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://rocowinery.com/event/rms-sparkling-wine-and-truffle-popcorn/?instance_id=57
All Dates:May 20, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

RMS Sparkling Wine and Truffle Popcorn

Sometimes the best food and wine pairings are so simple, yet so satisfying!! We are big fans of Oregon White Truffle Oil, especially on warm popcorn with a glass of RMS in hand. Oregon Truffle Oil will be available for purchase as well.

Fee: $15 | complimentary for club members

Pair our RMS Sparkling Wine with Truffle Popcorn.

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

