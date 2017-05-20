|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503.538.7625
|Email:
|kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://rocowinery.com/event/rms-sparkling-wine-and-truffle-popcorn/?instance_id=57
|All Dates:
RMS Sparkling Wine and Truffle Popcorn
Sometimes the best food and wine pairings are so simple, yet so satisfying!! We are big fans of Oregon White Truffle Oil, especially on warm popcorn with a glass of RMS in hand. Oregon Truffle Oil will be available for purchase as well.
Fee: $15 | complimentary for club members
Pair our RMS Sparkling Wine with Truffle Popcorn.