Riverside Mother's Day Brunch

Riverside’s Mother’s Day Brunch offers a decadent buffet with dozens of entrées, side dishes, a grand dessert bar, plus scenic views of the majestic Columbia River from just about every seat. Brunch is served from 10am to 5pm (last seatings at 4:30pm). Riverside prides itself on using only fresh, all-natural ingredients.



Costs for adults is $33, children 6-12 is $12, and 5 years and under eat for free. Riverside offers outdoor deck seating, weather and space permitting, located on the Columbia River shoreline. Reservations are recommended for this popular event and can be made by calling 541-386-4410.



Riverside is located in the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn

1108 E. Marina Way, Hood River, OR



