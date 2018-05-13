 Calendar Home
Location:Riverside
Map:1108 East Marina Way, HOOD RIVER, OR 97031
Phone: 541-386-4410
Email:tgalli@hoodriverinn.com
Website:http://riversidehoodriver.com/holidays/
All Dates:May 13, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Riverside Mother's Day Brunch

Riverside’s Mother’s Day Brunch offers a decadent buffet with dozens of entrées, side dishes, a grand dessert bar, plus scenic views of the majestic Columbia River from just about every seat. Brunch is served from 10am to 5pm (last seatings at 4:30pm). Riverside prides itself on using only fresh, all-natural ingredients.

Costs for adults is $33, children 6-12 is $12, and 5 years and under eat for free. Riverside offers outdoor deck seating, weather and space permitting, located on the Columbia River shoreline. Reservations are recommended for this popular event and can be made by calling 541-386-4410.

Riverside is located in the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn
1108 E. Marina Way, Hood River, OR

Riverside
Riverside 97031 1108 East Marina Way, HOOD RIVER, OR 97031
