Location:Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room
Map:214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-487-6692
Email:tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/ring-in-the-new-year.html
All Dates:Jan 5, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Jan 6, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Ring in the New Year

We will be exploring our 2009 vintage, including our Reserve Label, NI Bar.

 

Fee: $Free Admission

