Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:shannon@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://dobbesfamilyestate.com
All Dates:Jul 28, 2018 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Riedel Glass Class


Experience what a difference a glass makes! Join us for our third interactive and fascinating wine tasting seminar. A Riedel representative will demonstrate how the shape of the glass infulences our perception and enjoyment of wine. Light fare reception to follow class. Ticket price includes 4 Riedel Crystal glasses: Pinot Noir, Syrah, Cabernet, Viognier/Chardonnay.

Select "pickup at winery" in the Shipping Information drop down menu to avoid being charged a shipping fee - you will not be mailed a ticket. We suggest you retain a copy of your order confirmation email for your records.

Wine club discounts apply to ticket price - be sure to log in with the email address associated with your membership to view your special pricing!

 

Fee: $85

Dobbes Family Estate
Dobbes Family Estate 97115 240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
