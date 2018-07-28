|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|shannon@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://dobbesfamilyestate.com
|All Dates:
Riedel Glass Class
Experience what a difference a glass makes! Join us for our third interactive and fascinating wine tasting seminar. A Riedel representative will demonstrate how the shape of the glass infulences our perception and enjoyment of wine. Light fare reception to follow class. Ticket price includes 4 Riedel Crystal glasses: Pinot Noir, Syrah, Cabernet, Viognier/Chardonnay.
Select "pickup at winery" in the Shipping Information drop down menu to avoid being charged a shipping fee - you will not be mailed a ticket. We suggest you retain a copy of your order confirmation email for your records.
Wine club discounts apply to ticket price - be sure to log in with the email address associated with your membership to view your special pricing!
Fee: $85
Experience what a difference a glass makes!