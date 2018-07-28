Riedel Glass Class



Experience what a difference a glass makes! Join us for our third interactive and fascinating wine tasting seminar. A Riedel representative will demonstrate how the shape of the glass infulences our perception and enjoyment of wine. Light fare reception to follow class. Ticket price includes 4 Riedel Crystal glasses: Pinot Noir, Syrah, Cabernet, Viognier/Chardonnay.



Select "pickup at winery" in the Shipping Information drop down menu to avoid being charged a shipping fee - you will not be mailed a ticket. We suggest you retain a copy of your order confirmation email for your records.



Wine club discounts apply to ticket price - be sure to log in with the email address associated with your membership to view your special pricing!

Fee: $85