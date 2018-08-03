 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: (541) 459-6060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/reustle-prayer-rock-vineyards-violins-in-the-vineyard.html
All Dates:Aug 3, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Reustle Vineyards Violins in the Vineyard

Join us from 6PM-8PM as we enjoy dinner in the vineyard accompanied by live violin music. Your ticket price includes a full dinner and we will have wine available for purchase. Tickets are only $45 per person.

 

Fee: $45

Reustle Vineyards
Reustle Vineyards 97471 960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

