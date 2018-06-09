Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards Salmon Bake

Join us for dinner at 6:00PM and enjoy the High Street Band as we celebrate at our Spring Salmon Bake and Smoked Rib Dinner.



Your $135 per person ticket price includes a full dinner, preferred seating with a complimentary glass of wine and Native American Style Open Fire Roasted Salmon along with Smoked Baby Back Pork Ribs, served with green salad, fresh seasonal fruit, summer orzo salad, tortellini salad, artisan bread and to finish a decadent dessert.



In addition, each couple receives a house selection of 6 wines to take home.



*Please note our tasting room will be CLOSED on June 9th so we can prepare for the Salmon Bake.

The gates will OPEN for the event at 5:00PM.