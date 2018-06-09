 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: (541) 459-6060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/reustle-prayer-rock-vineyards-salmon-bake.html
All Dates:Jun 9, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards Salmon Bake

Join us for dinner at 6:00PM and enjoy the High Street Band as we celebrate at our Spring Salmon Bake and Smoked Rib Dinner.

Your $135 per person ticket price includes a full dinner, preferred seating with a complimentary glass of wine and Native American Style Open Fire Roasted Salmon along with Smoked Baby Back Pork Ribs, served with green salad, fresh seasonal fruit, summer orzo salad, tortellini salad, artisan bread and to finish a decadent dessert.

In addition, each couple receives a house selection of 6 wines to take home.

*Please note our tasting room will be CLOSED on June 9th so we can prepare for the Salmon Bake.
The gates will OPEN for the event at 5:00PM.

Join us for dinner at 6:00PM and enjoy the High Street Band as we celebrate at our Spring Salmon Bak

Reustle Vineyards
Reustle Vineyards 97471 960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS