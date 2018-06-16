 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: (541) 459-6060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Jun 16, 2018 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards Port & Cigars

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards’ 2014 Rojo Dulce “Best of Show” – Dessert Wine takes on ports from Portugal.

Stephen M. Reustle will take you through an educational presentation of “Port” wines… how they are made, classified, and more!

Afterwards we will discuss the perfect pairing for this fortified wine…an Arturo Fuente Hemingway Short Story Cigar (other cigars will be available for purchase), with guest cigar steward Jack Trowbridge presenting a short class on how to find and enjoy the perfect cigar.

