|Location:
|Eola Hills Wine Cellars
|Map:
|501 S. Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
|Phone:
|5036232405
|Email:
|paige@eolahillswinery.com
|Website:
|http://eolahillswinery.com
|All Dates:
Retro Movie Night: Dirty Dancing
Ever looking for something fun to do on a Friday night in the Summer? We have made your plans! Join us for our first ever Retro Movie Night! On Friday night's we will have an evening filled with the best movies, snacks, and Eola Hills wine! Sit back, relax, and enjoy the movie (and wine)