 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Map:501 S. Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 5036232405
Email:paige@eolahillswinery.com
Website:http://eolahillswinery.com
All Dates:Jun 1, 2018 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Retro Movie Night: Dirty Dancing

Ever looking for something fun to do on a Friday night in the Summer? We have made your plans! Join us for our first ever Retro Movie Night! On Friday night's we will have an evening filled with the best movies, snacks, and Eola Hills wine! Sit back, relax, and enjoy the movie (and wine)

Ever looking for something fun to do on a Friday night in the Summer? We have made your plans! Join us for our first ever Retro Movie Night! On Friday night's we will have an evening filled with the best movies, snacks, and Eola Hills wine! Sit back, relax, and enjoy the movie (and wine)
Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Eola Hills Wine Cellars 97371 501 S. Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS