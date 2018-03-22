|Location:
|Remy Wines
|Map:
|17495 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, OR, 97114, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/remy-wines-thursday-lunch-club/
|All Dates:
Remy Wines – Thursday Lunch Club
Join Remy for lunch on Thursdays in March! Lunch* and wine $20
Reservations minimum 24 hours in advance, Seatings at 12, 12:30, 1:00. Please email Remy at info@remywines.com for reservations. Perfect for lunch meetings, a casual lunch with friends or a mini food and wine pairing experience.
*Lunch includes a side salad and choice of salumi or vegetarian sandwich with one glass of wine.
Gratuity not included.