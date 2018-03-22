 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines
Map:17495 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, OR, 97114, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/remy-wines-thursday-lunch-club/
All Dates:Mar 22, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Mar 29, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Remy Wines – Thursday Lunch Club

Join Remy for lunch on Thursdays in March! Lunch* and wine $20
Reservations minimum 24 hours in advance, Seatings at 12, 12:30, 1:00. Please email Remy at info@remywines.com for reservations. Perfect for lunch meetings, a casual lunch with friends or a mini food and wine pairing experience.

*Lunch includes a side salad and choice of salumi or vegetarian sandwich with one glass of wine.
Gratuity not included.

Remy Wines
Remy Wines 17495 17495 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, OR, 97114, United States
