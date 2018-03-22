Remy Wines – Thursday Lunch Club

Join Remy for lunch on Thursdays in March! Lunch* and wine $20

Reservations minimum 24 hours in advance, Seatings at 12, 12:30, 1:00. Please email Remy at info@remywines.com for reservations. Perfect for lunch meetings, a casual lunch with friends or a mini food and wine pairing experience.

*Lunch includes a side salad and choice of salumi or vegetarian sandwich with one glass of wine.

Gratuity not included.