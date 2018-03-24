Red, White and Black: An Oregon Wine Story Documentary

The purpose of Red White & Black is to tell the story of minority winemakers in Oregon. To highlight those people who are deeply entrenched, have their livelihood on the line but somehow are missed by the press and not often included openly in the larger Oregon wine community. This is to tell the story of what life is like, what hurdles, acceptances, challenges and opportunities exist. To share what it is like to be a person of color or LGBT in a generally white, high brow industry. But most importantly, this documentary is intended to encourage other minorities to step outside the boundaries put around them and pursue their dreams. If your dream is to make wine, then choose a path that will realize your dream as a winemaker.

Tickets: https://hollywoodtheatre.org/booking/tickets/1-360405/.