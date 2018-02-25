 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars
Map:1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525
Phone: 541-855-5330
Email:website@cliffcreekwines.com
Website:http://www.cliffcreek.com
All Dates:Feb 24, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Feb 25, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Red Red Wine Release 2016

Fresh off the presses with a Gold Medal at the San Francisco Wine Competition, here comes the 2016 RED RED WINE!

Cliff Creek Cellars
Cliff Creek Cellars 97525 1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525
