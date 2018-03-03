|Location:
|Eola Hills Wine Cellars
|Map:
|501 S. Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
5036232405
|5036232405
|Email:
|paige@eolahillswinery.com
|Website:
|http://eolahillswinery.com
|All Dates:
Red Carpet Gala Dinner with Amy Roloff and Gabriel
This is a fundraiser dinner for Team Oregon Robotuics Club (TORC) where Amy Roloff will be the emcee and Gabriel Cox will be playing live music!
5-6 pm no-host cocktail hour ~ 6:00 Diner served plated table service~ 6:30 Live Auction (silent auction throughout the evening) 7-11:00 pm Live music& dancing with Gabriel Cox
Fee: $40-500