Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Map:501 S. Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 5036232405
Email:paige@eolahillswinery.com
Website:http://eolahillswinery.com
All Dates:Mar 3, 2018 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Red Carpet Gala Dinner with Amy Roloff and Gabriel

This is a fundraiser dinner for Team Oregon Robotuics Club (TORC) where Amy Roloff will be the emcee and Gabriel Cox will be playing live music!

5-6 pm no-host cocktail hour ~ 6:00 Diner served plated table service~ 6:30 Live Auction (silent auction throughout the evening) 7-11:00 pm Live music& dancing with Gabriel Cox

Fee: $40-500

Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

