|Location:
|The Gallery at Ten Oaks
|Map:
|801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|(503) 472-1925
|Email:
|info@tenoaksgallery.com
|Website:
|http://tenoaksgallery.com/Events
|All Dates:
Reception - Jeanne Drevas & Jodi Kneeland
We have a special pop-up show - "Skate Park, Two Media, Two Views" - at the gallery spotlighting Jeanne Drevas's skateboard assemblage art and Jodi Kneeland's skateboard park photography.
The show will run from April 2, 2018, to June 3, 2018.
Join us for a reception honoring Jeanne and Jodi on Saturday, April 14, from 3 PM to 7 PM.
Light appetizers will be available, and Coleman Vineyard wine will be available to purchase.
Pop-up artist showcase!