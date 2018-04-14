 Calendar Home
Location:The Gallery at Ten Oaks
Map:801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 472-1925
Email:info@tenoaksgallery.com
Website:http://tenoaksgallery.com/Events
All Dates:Apr 14, 2018 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Reception - Jeanne Drevas & Jodi Kneeland

We have a special pop-up show - "Skate Park, Two Media, Two Views" - at the gallery spotlighting Jeanne Drevas's skateboard assemblage art and Jodi Kneeland's skateboard park photography.

The show will run from April 2, 2018, to June 3, 2018.

Join us for a reception honoring Jeanne and Jodi on Saturday, April 14, from 3 PM to 7 PM.

Light appetizers will be available, and Coleman Vineyard wine will be available to purchase.

Pop-up artist showcase!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

