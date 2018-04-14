Reception - Jeanne Drevas & Jodi Kneeland

We have a special pop-up show - "Skate Park, Two Media, Two Views" - at the gallery spotlighting Jeanne Drevas's skateboard assemblage art and Jodi Kneeland's skateboard park photography.



The show will run from April 2, 2018, to June 3, 2018.



Join us for a reception honoring Jeanne and Jodi on Saturday, April 14, from 3 PM to 7 PM.



Light appetizers will be available, and Coleman Vineyard wine will be available to purchase.