Raptor Ridge Winery Release Party 2014 Tempranillo

Come celebrate with us as we release the 2016 Gruner Veltliner! Once again, Raptor Ridge will be joined by Ethan and Tobias of EaT: An Oyster Bar. Guests will enjoy PNW oysters reflecting five different "merroirs," and taste the newest vintage of our Estate grown Gruner Veltliner. Direct Sales and Hospitality Manager Jonathan Ziemba will guide guests through a comparative tasting of Austrian Gruner Veltliner, and winemaker Scott Shull will discuss this grape's phenomenal potential in the Willamette Valley.

Fee: $40