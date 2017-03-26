 Calendar Home
Location:Raptor Ridge Winery
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro Hwy, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-628-8463
Email:info@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:http://www.raptorridgewinery.com
All Dates:Mar 26, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Raptor Ridge Winery Release Party 2014 Tempranillo

Come celebrate with us as we release the 2016 Gruner Veltliner! Once again, Raptor Ridge will be joined by Ethan and Tobias of EaT: An Oyster Bar. Guests will enjoy PNW oysters reflecting five different "merroirs," and taste the newest vintage of our Estate grown Gruner Veltliner. Direct Sales and Hospitality Manager Jonathan Ziemba will guide guests through a comparative tasting of Austrian Gruner Veltliner, and winemaker Scott Shull will discuss this grape's phenomenal potential in the Willamette Valley.

 Fee: $40

Join Raptor Ridge Winery and EaT: An Oyster Bar for our 2016 Gruner Veltliner Release Party

Raptor Ridge Winery
Raptor Ridge Winery 18700 18700 SW Hillsboro Hwy, Newberg, Oregon 97132
March (2017)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS