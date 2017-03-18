|Location:
|Raptor Ridge Winery
|Map:
|18700 SW Hillsboro Hwy, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503-628-8463
|Email:
|info@raptorridgewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.raptorridgewinery.com
|All Dates:
Raptor Ridge Winery Release Party 2014 Tempranillo
As part of our Winter Brunch Series, in-house chef Irene Bonn Laney will be creating culinary pairings with three wines.
Brunch menu includes:
Coconut breakfast quinoa with fresh fruit
2015 Raptor Ridge Gran Moraine Vineyard Chardonnay
Sweet potato black bean breakfast enchiladas
2014 Meredith Mitchell Vineyard Pinot Noir
Baby Blueberry muffins with Irish butter
2014 Raptor Ridge Tempranillo
Fee: $40
Winter Brunch at Raptor Ridge Winery