Raptor Ridge Winery Release Party 2014 Tempranillo

As part of our Winter Brunch Series, in-house chef Irene Bonn Laney will be creating culinary pairings with three wines.



Brunch menu includes:



Coconut breakfast quinoa with fresh fruit

2015 Raptor Ridge Gran Moraine Vineyard Chardonnay



Sweet potato black bean breakfast enchiladas

2014 Meredith Mitchell Vineyard Pinot Noir



Baby Blueberry muffins with Irish butter

2014 Raptor Ridge Tempranillo

Fee: $40