Location:Raptor Ridge Winery
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro Hwy, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-628-8463
Email:info@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:http://www.raptorridgewinery.com
All Dates:Mar 18, 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Raptor Ridge Winery Release Party 2014 Tempranillo

As part of our Winter Brunch Series, in-house chef Irene Bonn Laney will be creating culinary pairings with three wines.

Brunch menu includes:

Coconut breakfast quinoa with fresh fruit
2015 Raptor Ridge Gran Moraine Vineyard Chardonnay

Sweet potato black bean breakfast enchiladas
2014 Meredith Mitchell Vineyard Pinot Noir

Baby Blueberry muffins with Irish butter
2014 Raptor Ridge Tempranillo

 

Fee: $40

Winter Brunch at Raptor Ridge Winery

