Location:Yamhill Valley Heritage Center
Map:11275 SW Durham Lane, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
All Dates:Jul 15, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Raise the Barn

YCAP’s 3rd annual fundraising event in McMinnville. Building on the success of our past Hooley events, RAISE THE BARN promises to bring together a broad cross-section of business leaders, community supporters, and an authentic mix of generations. The event theme ‘RAISE THE BARN’ is inspired by concepts fundamental to the work we do at YCAP- lifting community, elevating hope, and promoting self-sufficiency. Historically, barn raisings reflected the collective action of a community and provided for a family’s independence. In that spirit, we hope that you will support us by making an investment in the social and economic health of Yamhill County.

RAISE THE BARN celebrates all things Americana with a good old fashioned pig roast and delicious picnic sides in a remarkable setting. The feast will be led by local favorite Chef Kyle Chriestenson from The Diner, in partnership with other local chefs and farmers. Pre-Prohibition cocktails and local wine and beers will be thoughtfully selected by David Sanguinetti of The Bitter Monk.

