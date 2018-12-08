 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Drouhin Oregon
Map:6750 NE Breyman Orchards, Dayton, OR 97223
Phone: 503 864 2700
Email:dawn@domainedrouhin.com
Website:http://www.domainedrouhin.com
All Dates:Dec 8, 2018 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

"Toast to the Holidays"

'Tis the season of celebrating at DDO! Relax and enjoy live music by Lance Vallis from 12-3. Also, from 12-3 Carlton's Republic of Jam will be offering tasty samples along with a selection of items for purchase. Come raise a glass with us and Toast to the Holidays!
Regular tasting room hours open 11-4, $20 five wine flight fee, complimentary for DDO Club Members.

