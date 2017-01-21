"Meat" Me and Cliff Creek Cellars

Join us for our annual meat loaf competition. Be a competitor or simply taste all of the entries and help us pick a winner.



“Meat” Me @ Cliff Creek – High protein pairings (meatloaf) to keep you warm this winter. Come help us judge different meatloaves, made by Cliff Creek Cellars’ Club members, and vote for your favorite! Call or email the tasting room to sign up to compete. Great prizes for all of the contestants!



Our normal tasting fee is $10 per person/flight. One $10 fee is waived with a purchase of three or more bottles. Tasting is always complimentary for Cellar Club Members and up to 4 guests.

