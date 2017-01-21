 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars-Vineyard location
Map:1015 McDonough Rd, Gold Hill, Oregon 97525
Phone: (541)855-5330
Email:tastingroom@cliffcreekwines.com
Website:http://www.cliffcreek.com
All Dates:Jan 21, 2017 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm 1:00pm-3:30pm is for the meat loaf competition. We will also be open normal hours 12:00p-5:00pm

"Meat" Me and Cliff Creek Cellars

Join us for our annual meat loaf competition. Be a competitor or simply taste all of the entries and help us pick a winner.

“Meat” Me @ Cliff Creek – High protein pairings (meatloaf) to keep you warm this winter. Come help us judge different meatloaves, made by Cliff Creek Cellars’ Club members, and vote for your favorite! Call or email the tasting room to sign up to compete. Great prizes for all of the contestants!

Our normal tasting fee is $10 per person/flight. One $10 fee is waived with a purchase of three or more bottles. Tasting is always complimentary for Cellar Club Members and up to 4 guests.

 

Fee: $10 per person tasting fee (waived with 3 bottle purchase)

