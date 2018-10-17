Private Wine Tasting w Bells Up's Winemaker

Book your private wine tasting appointment with Bells Up Winery's owner and winemaker Dave Specter and discover our handcrafted Oregon wines, as described by wine reviewer Tamara Belgard of SatiatePDX.com:



Think of each bottle as an orchestra, where each flavor component plays aside the other... Like a wine, every instrument, every flavor, plays its part coming together to create a score that can as easily uplift your weary spirit as it can move you to tears. Yeah, Dave makes wine like that.



Micro-boutique and always open by appointment, Bells Up Winery composes handcrafted, classically-styled Oregon Pinot Noir with grapes sourced primarily from micro-growers located on the northern side of the Willamette Valley. As one of Newberg's newest labels, we make approximately 400 cases annually and offer a small selection of other Oregon-grown and produced varietals.



All of Bells Up's wines are sold directly from our tasting room and are not available in retail stores. The tasting fee is $15 per person, deducted from a minimum $75 purchase.



To schedule your tasting appointment, contact Dave Specter, owner and winemaker.

Fee: $15