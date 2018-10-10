 Calendar Home
Location:Bells Up Winery
Map:27895 NE Bell Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 315-471-9597
Email:pam@galaxyeventscompany.com
Website:http://https://bellsupwinery.com/
All Dates:Feb 21, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Private Wine Tasting

Book your private wine tasting appointment with Bells Up Winery s owner and winemaker Dave Specter and discover our handcrafted Oregon wines, as described by wine reviewer Tamara Belgard of SatiatePDX.com:

Think of each bottle as an orchestra, where each flavor component plays aside the other... Like a wine, every instrument, every flavor, plays its part coming together to create a score that can as easily uplift your weary spirit as it can move you to tears. Yeah, Dave makes wine like that.

Micro-boutique and always open by appointment, Bells Up Winery composes handcrafted, classically-styled Oregon Pinot Noir with grapes sourced primarily from micro-growers located on the northern side of the Willamette Valley. As one of Newberg's newest labels, we make approximately 400 cases annually and offer a small selection of other Oregon-grown and produced varietals.

All of Bells Up s wines are sold directly from our tasting room and are not available in retail stores. The tasting fee is $15 per person, deducted from a minimum $75 purchase.

To schedule your tasting appointment, contact Dave Specter, owner and winemaker: info@bellsupwinery.com

Fee: Tasting fee $15

