|Location:
|Bells Up Winery
|Map:
|27895 NE Bell Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|315-471-9597
|Email:
|pam@galaxyeventscompany.com
|Website:
|http://https://bellsupwinery.com/
|All Dates:
Private Wine Tasting
Book your private wine tasting appointment with Bells Up Winery s owner and winemaker Dave Specter and discover our handcrafted Oregon wines, as described by wine reviewer Tamara Belgard of SatiatePDX.com:
Think of each bottle as an orchestra, where each flavor component plays aside the other... Like a wine, every instrument, every flavor, plays its part coming together to create a score that can as easily uplift your weary spirit as it can move you to tears. Yeah, Dave makes wine like that.
Micro-boutique and always open by appointment, Bells Up Winery composes handcrafted, classically-styled Oregon Pinot Noir with grapes sourced primarily from micro-growers located on the northern side of the Willamette Valley. As one of Newberg's newest labels, we make approximately 400 cases annually and offer a small selection of other Oregon-grown and produced varietals.
All of Bells Up s wines are sold directly from our tasting room and are not available in retail stores. The tasting fee is $15 per person, deducted from a minimum $75 purchase.
To schedule your tasting appointment, contact Dave Specter, owner and winemaker: info@bellsupwinery.com
Fee: Tasting fee $15
