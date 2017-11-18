 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars - Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525
Phone: 541-855-5330
Email:website@cliffcreekwines.com
Website:http://www.cliffcreek.com
All Dates:Nov 18, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Prior to the Feast

We are featuring two gourmet appetizers perfectly paired with your wine flights. Take the recipe home with you to impressive friends and family at your Thanksgiving feast!

Our normal tasting fee is $10 per person/flight. One $10 fee is waived with a purchase of three or more bottles. Tasting is always complimentary for Cellar Club Members and up to 4 guests.

 

Fee: $10

Cliff Creek Cellars - Vineyard Tasting Room
Cliff Creek Cellars - Vineyard Tasting Room 97525 1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525
