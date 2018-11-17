 Calendar Home
Location:Bergstrom Wines
Map:18215 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-554-0468
Email:reservations@bergstromwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/preview-saturday.html
All Dates:Nov 17, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Preview Saturday

The weekend before the Thanksgiving Holiday is a traditional favorite for those seeking unique and special offerings. We are featuring a rare opportunity to taste some of our top scoring and most exclusive wines. This special tasting flight includes our 2016 Bergstrom Vineyard Pinot Noir and 2016 Winery Block Pinot Noir, both 94 pts from Wine Spectator Insider, as well as our 2016 Sigrid Chardonnay, which received 95 points from Wine Enthusiast and 94 points from Wine & Spirits. The flight finishes with the 2016 Homage, a blend of Josh's favorite Pinot Noir barrels, usually only poured at our annual Homage Luncheon. Guests will be able view our Holiday Gift Offerings and limited Library Large Formats for purchase. Four complimentary tastings per Bergstrom club membership

Please RSVP by emailing or calling.

 

Fee: $40

