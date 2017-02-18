 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 541-993-8301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://thepinesvineyard.com
All Dates:Feb 18, 2017 - Feb 20, 2017

Presidents Day Weekend

Bring your sweetie to The Pines and enjoy a weekend filled with delicious wine.Indulge in a luscious tasting, including our Brut bubbly and some library reserve wines aged to perfection.

After you fall in love with our wine, stock up your cellar with our Holiday Special discount of 20% off 6 or more current vintage bottle purchases and 10% off any library reserve wine.Copper Club members will receive 30% off 6 or more bottle purchases and 20% off library reserve wines.We look forward to celebrating with you this President’s Weekend!

