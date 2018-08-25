Preservation Pantry at Red Ridge Farms

Sarah Marshall, author of Preservation Pantry: Modern Canning from Root to Top and Stem to Core leads a discussion and demonstration of modern canning focused on using a “whole produce” approach at this hands on waterbath canning class. You will walk away with the skills you need to start canning your own food at home. We will discuss supplies, recipes, and go through the canning process together. In class you’ll work on canning your own jar of seasonal produce to take home. During the class, enjoy wine from Durant Vineyards, light snacks, and olive oil sampling from Oregon Olive Mill at the Red Ridge Farms Gift Shop. Each guest takes home a copy of Sarah’s book to create their own delicious specialty pantry items. Must be 21 or over.

Fee: $75